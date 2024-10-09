AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
New stadium gives Real Madrid a headache

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2024 11:31am

MADRID: Real Madrid’s revamp of its historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium has become a problem for the Spanish football club, with locals protesting against noise from concerts and the permanent construction works.

The stadium began hosting concerts again earlier this year after it completed a years-long revamp that included an undulating metal roof, new lighting, shops, VIP areas and a retractable pitch.

The goal is to allow the venue, inaugurated in 1947 as a traditional football pitch, to be used as a year-round entertainment hub.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Grammy-winning Colombian singer Karol G are among the big names who have performed at the refurbished stadium this year, which is owned by Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez is one of Spain’s richest men.

The wealthy Chamartin neighbourhood in northern Madrid where the stadium is located used to be quiet, except on match days. Now residents complain of noise during concerts and rehearsals that far exceeds legal limits, and of drunken concertgoers urinating in doorways.

Luis Eusa, a university student, said his grandparents’ apartment located across the street from the stadium “rumbles when there are concerts”.

“A lot of elderly people live in the neighbourhood, and they are not used to the noise so late in the evening,” he told AFP.

Angry residents of apartment buildings near the stadium have put up banners on their balconies that read: “NO concerts”.

Concerts suspended

The stadium has gone from hosting some 35 events per year before the refurbishment to planning to host more than 300, according to the Association of People Affected by the Bernabeu, one of the neighbourhood organisations set up to fight against “the negative impacts” of the redevelopment.

The group argues that the refurbished stadium – which now has 84,000 seats, up from 81,000 previously – is not properly soundproofed and its new, powerful loudspeakers do not comply with noise regulations.

Real Madrid have taken out three loans totalling 1.17 billion euros ($1.28 billion) since 2018 to renovate the stadium, with the aim of turning it into a major source of revenues.

Italy call up uncapped Lucca with Kean out due to back pain

Those plans may be in jeopardy. The club announced last month that it was suspending all its concerts at the stadium while it tries to resolve the noise issue.

Real Madrid said at the time that its goal “will always be that the stadium’s activities guarantee its commitment to the city of Madrid and are beneficial to its surroundings.”

Contacted by AFP, the club declined to comment further.

‘Tricked us’

Gonzalo, a pensioner who was walking his dog near the stadium and did not want to give his last name, said residents doubt Real Madrid would keep its word.

“We don’t believe in Real Madrid or the city hall, they sold us that this would be wonderful and they have tricked us,” he told AFP.

Adding to the club’s woes, a Madrid court on September 26 ordered a temporary halt to construction work on the stadium’s new underground car park and a tunnel to allow large vehicles such as trucks carrying concert equipment to pass under the stadium following complaints over the concession contract for the project.

Part of the problem is that unlike most other stadiums, such as Atletico Madrid’s new Metropolitano located on a large esplanade on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, Real Madrid’s is very close to residential buildings.

“Football is on match day and that’s it,” said Manuel Amaro, 62, who has worked for the past nine years as a superintendant at a building on a street facing Real’s stadium where the club’s fans often gather to drink beers before a game.

“Nobody is happy” with the new stadium, he added.

