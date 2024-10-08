AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Sports

Italy call up uncapped Lucca with Kean out due to back pain

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Italy have called up uncapped Undinese striker Lorenzo Lucca ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures after Fiorentina forward Moise Kean left the camp with lower back pain, the Italian Football Federation said.

Kean, who has earned 17 international caps, played the full game on Sunday when Fiorentina beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Serie A.

Lucca, 24, received his first Italy call-up in March but had to withdraw due to a thigh injury.

EU top court says FIFA player transfer rules breach EU law

He has scored three goals in seven league appearances for Udinese this season.

Italy, top of Group two in Nations League after winning both their matches last month, will host Belgium on Oct. 10 and Israel on Oct. 14.

Lorenzo Lucca Moise Kean Italian Football Federation

