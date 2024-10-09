Markets Print 2024-10-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,663.98
High: 85,824.27
Low: 84,897.99
Net Change: 753.68
Volume (000): 283,714
Value (000): 26,521,453
Makt Cap (000) 2,680,677,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,228.55
NET CH (+) 166.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,322.16
NET CH (-) 45.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,407.53
NET CH (+) 555.10
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,368.63
NET CH (-) 936.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,287.62
NET CH (+) 93.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,956.88
NET CH (+) 20.16
------------------------------------
As on: 08-October-2024
====================================
