KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 08, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,663.98 High: 85,824.27 Low: 84,897.99 Net Change: 753.68 Volume (000): 283,714 Value (000): 26,521,453 Makt Cap (000) 2,680,677,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,228.55 NET CH (+) 166.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,322.16 NET CH (-) 45.40 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,407.53 NET CH (+) 555.10 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,368.63 NET CH (-) 936.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,287.62 NET CH (+) 93.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,956.88 NET CH (+) 20.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-October-2024 ====================================

