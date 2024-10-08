AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,094 Increased By 113.3 (1.26%)
BR30 27,318 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end flat as healthcare losses offset IT gains

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.05% at 12,171.1
Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Tuesday, as gains in IT stocks were offset by losses in healthcare.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.05% at 12,171.1.

SMB Finance and Nation Lanka Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 50% each.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 59.3 million shares from 169.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials and financials stocks gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.74 million) from 2.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 52.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.36 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end flat as healthcare losses offset IT gains

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Chinese engineers killed in Karachi terror attack were involved in debt talks with govt: Aurangzeb

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Pakistan will not lose focus on reforms, Aurangzeb tells foreign investors

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

Oil rally pauses as investors await Israeli response

Pakistan dismissed for 556 after Agha hits hundred in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Read more stories