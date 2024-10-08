Sri Lanka shares end flat as healthcare losses offset IT gains

Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Tuesday, as gains in IT stocks were offset by losses in healthcare.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.05% at 12,171.1.

SMB Finance and Nation Lanka Finance were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 50% each.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 59.3 million shares from 169.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.74 million) from 2.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 52.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.36 billion rupees, the data showed.