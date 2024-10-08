AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.54%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.45%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.84%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 128.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.71%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,998 Increased By 17.7 (0.2%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,199 Increased By 288.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 27,296 Increased By 98.5 (0.36%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-08

Industrial zones: Rs10bn two flyovers will be constructed: Dharejo

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said the Sindh government will construct two flyovers at a cost of Rs10 billion to reduce the traffic pressure on the industrial zones of Karachi in Public Private Partnership mode.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dharejo. The meeting was informed that two flyovers would be constructed in Karachi to provide facilities to industrialists.

These flyovers will be established at Ghani Chowrangi and Siemens Chowrangi. Addressing the meeting, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the construction of these flyovers would cost more than ten billion rupees.

These flyovers would be constructed in collaboration with public private partnership. He further said that Sindh government would spend 1.4 billion rupees on this project.

The remaining amount would be provided under Public Private Partnership. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the project would be completed in about 24 months. The aim of this project is to reduce the traffic pressure for the industrialists.

The meeting was attend by Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Site Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Public Private partnership Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo flyovers industrial zones Sindh Minister for Industries

Comments

200 characters

Industrial zones: Rs10bn two flyovers will be constructed: Dharejo

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories