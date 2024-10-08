Industrial zones: Rs10bn two flyovers will be constructed: Dharejo

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said the Sindh government will construct two flyovers at a cost of Rs10 billion to reduce the traffic pressure on the industrial zones of Karachi in Public Private Partnership mode.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Dharejo. The meeting was informed that two flyovers would be constructed in Karachi to provide facilities to industrialists.

These flyovers will be established at Ghani Chowrangi and Siemens Chowrangi. Addressing the meeting, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the construction of these flyovers would cost more than ten billion rupees.

These flyovers would be constructed in collaboration with public private partnership. He further said that Sindh government would spend 1.4 billion rupees on this project.

The remaining amount would be provided under Public Private Partnership. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the project would be completed in about 24 months. The aim of this project is to reduce the traffic pressure for the industrialists.

The meeting was attend by Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Site Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and other officers.

