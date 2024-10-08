IK, Gandapur & several others booked

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Monday, registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, and several leaders for their alleged involvement in protests that led to the blocking of the GT Road and incidents of vandalism.

The first information report (FIR) registered at Noon Police Station also includes the names of Azam Swati, Aamir Mughal and OmarAyub. Police registered the case under Section 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA) and sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 353, 427, 436, 109 as well as Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

Additionally, around 350 unnamed party activists have also been named in the complaint. The FIR alleges that over 2,000 to 30,000 people staged rally at the behest of Imran Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur. The protesters were equipped with sticks, iron rods, and stones.

The protesters chanted anti-state slogans and carried weapons. They pelted stones at police as well as burnt a crane. They also badly damaged public property and also opened fire in the air which created fear among public in the area, the FIR said.

