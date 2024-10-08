AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
DFML 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,990 Increased By 9.8 (0.11%)
BR30 27,309 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 85,036 Increased By 125.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 27,252 Increased By 54.6 (0.2%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

IK, Gandapur & several others booked

Fazal Sher Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Monday, registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, and several leaders for their alleged involvement in protests that led to the blocking of the GT Road and incidents of vandalism.

The first information report (FIR) registered at Noon Police Station also includes the names of Azam Swati, Aamir Mughal and OmarAyub. Police registered the case under Section 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA) and sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 353, 427, 436, 109 as well as Section 8 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

Additionally, around 350 unnamed party activists have also been named in the complaint. The FIR alleges that over 2,000 to 30,000 people staged rally at the behest of Imran Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur. The protesters were equipped with sticks, iron rods, and stones.

The protesters chanted anti-state slogans and carried weapons. They pelted stones at police as well as burnt a crane. They also badly damaged public property and also opened fire in the air which created fear among public in the area, the FIR said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ali Amin Gandapur Imran Khan Islamabad police KP CM PTI protests PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

IK, Gandapur & several others booked

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories