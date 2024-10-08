BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
Gold prices inch up

Published 08 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The local gold prices inched up on Monday with the global bullion value standing slightly over $2650 per ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices saw a thin increase by Rs200 to Rs275700 per tola and Rs171 to Rs236368 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association. On the world market, global bullion value went up by $3 to $2656 per ounce while silver was selling for $32 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market stood unchanged for Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

