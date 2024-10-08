Markets Print 2024-10-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 07, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 07, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 84,910.30
High: 85,047.81
Low: 83,303.55
Net Change: 1378.34
Volume (000): 281,013
Value (000): 25,926,041
Makt Cap (000) 2,657,090,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,062.41
NET CH (-) 24.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,367.56
NET CH (+) 50.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,852.43
NET CH (+) 260.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,305.55
NET CH (-) 300.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,193.82
NET CH (+) 385.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,936.72
NET CH (+) 40.93
------------------------------------
As on: 07-October-2024
====================================
