KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 07, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 84,910.30 High: 85,047.81 Low: 83,303.55 Net Change: 1378.34 Volume (000): 281,013 Value (000): 25,926,041 Makt Cap (000) 2,657,090,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,062.41 NET CH (-) 24.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,367.56 NET CH (+) 50.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,852.43 NET CH (+) 260.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,305.55 NET CH (-) 300.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,193.82 NET CH (+) 385.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,936.72 NET CH (+) 40.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-October-2024 ====================================

