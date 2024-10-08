BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 07, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 07, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 84,910.30
High:                      85,047.81
Low:                       83,303.55
Net Change:                  1378.34
Volume (000):                281,013
Value (000):              25,926,041
Makt Cap (000)         2,657,090,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,062.41
NET CH                     (-) 24.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,367.56
NET CH                     (+) 50.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,852.43
NET CH                    (+) 260.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,305.55
NET CH                    (-) 300.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,193.82
NET CH                    (+) 385.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,936.72
NET CH                     (+) 40.93
------------------------------------
As on:               07-October-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

