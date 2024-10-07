Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

ISLAMABAD: A large number of taxpayers including salaried class and individuals have filed their income tax returns through the dedicated Facilitation Desk at headquarters of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Taxpayers have highly appreciated this initiative of the FTO. Instead of paying huge fees to tax advisers for filing of returns, the returns have been promptly filed without any cost to the taxpayers.

In collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has launched a dedicated Facilitation Desk at its headquarters to assist taxpayers in hardships with filing of returns .This initiative, aimed at easing the tax return process, comes as the deadline for filing has been extended to October 14th.

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

The Facilitation Desk, established, has assisted taxpayers with issues such as password retrieval and other issues with tax return filing on the FBR website. Trained FBR officials will be available to offer hands-on support to tax filers.

Queries will only be addressed in person at the FTO Secretariat in Islamabad and no assistance will be provided via phone calls. The FTO encourages all taxpayers to visit the desk for any filing assistance, FTO office maintained.

The FTO office remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and looks forward to resolving their tax related issues, FTO office added.

