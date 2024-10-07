AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-07

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: A large number of taxpayers including salaried class and individuals have filed their income tax returns through the dedicated Facilitation Desk at headquarters of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Taxpayers have highly appreciated this initiative of the FTO. Instead of paying huge fees to tax advisers for filing of returns, the returns have been promptly filed without any cost to the taxpayers.

In collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has launched a dedicated Facilitation Desk at its headquarters to assist taxpayers in hardships with filing of returns .This initiative, aimed at easing the tax return process, comes as the deadline for filing has been extended to October 14th.

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

The Facilitation Desk, established, has assisted taxpayers with issues such as password retrieval and other issues with tax return filing on the FBR website. Trained FBR officials will be available to offer hands-on support to tax filers.

Queries will only be addressed in person at the FTO Secretariat in Islamabad and no assistance will be provided via phone calls. The FTO encourages all taxpayers to visit the desk for any filing assistance, FTO office maintained.

The FTO office remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and looks forward to resolving their tax related issues, FTO office added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR Income Tax Returns taxpayers FTO

Comments

200 characters

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories