Pakistan-England first Test starts at Multan Cricket Stadium today

LAHORE: Pakistan is determined to end their 10-match winless streak at home when they face England in the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium today.

Their last Test victory on home soil came against South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021. Since then, Pakistan has endured a dry spell, losing six matches and drawing four – their longest winless run since earning Test status in 1952.

Since that 2021 victory, Pakistan has played 23 Tests overall, securing just eight wins – two each against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, three against Sri Lanka, and one against the West Indies. They’ve suffered 11 defeats, including four to Australia, one each to Sri Lanka and the West Indies, three to England and two to Bangladesh. The remaining four Tests, all drawn, were against Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Shan Masood arrived in Multan with a troubling record of five consecutive losses as skipper. Similarly, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has yet to taste success in his two-year tenure, with Bangladesh claiming 10-wicket and six-wicket wins in their recent encounters, ending Pakistan’s chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2025.

However, the Pakistan team is now focused on putting the past behind them, determined to show resilience and pride, not just for themselves but for their passionate fans and stakeholders.

Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan players, like the England side that played an eight-match white-ball series against Australia, participated in the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad, gaining valuable match practice. The squad then gathered in Multan on 1st October for a five-day camp to acclimatize to local conditions.

When these two sides last met at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England secured a hard-fought 26-run victory. But Pakistan can take positives from that game – England will be without key pacers James Anderson (retired), Ollie Robinson (not selected), and Mark Wood (injured), while Captain Ben Stokes is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Abrar Ahmed had a standout performance in that match, claiming 11 wickets, while Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel impressed with the bat.

Captain Shan Masood and Coach Jason Gillespie have been candid about the need to leave poor results behind and begin Pakistan’s resurgence as a top cricketing nation.

“We have a huge opportunity to turn things around against England, and we’re looking to make a strong start in Multan,” Shan Masood said, adding: “The team is excited, and we’re hoping for memorable results. I assure you, everyone is eager for a comeback and to take Pakistan cricket in the right direction. Pressure is a privilege – leading your country is an honor, but it also comes with responsibility. If the results are good, I’ll stay on, and if not, I’ll face the consequences. I don’t shy away from challenges, and this upcoming series is definitely one of them.”

Gillespie echoed these sentiments and said, “Facing a team like England is exciting. Playing on home soil is a great opportunity, and we believe we match up well against them, though they’re a strong side. Our focus will be on disciplined, consistent Test cricket. If we stick to our plans and remain patient, the results will come. Our player love representing Pakistan in Test cricket and take immense pride in inspiring our supporters. We’re ready for this challenge,” he said on the PCB Podcast. “We know England’s evolved their game, but we’ll play our way – disciplined and strategic. When opportunities arise, we’ll seize them.”

Gillespie concluded optimistically: “People are writing us off, and that’s fine – it just motivates the boys even more. We’ll give our best, and hopefully, the results will follow.”

Playing XI for first Test:

Pakistan - Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmad.

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

