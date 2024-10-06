PAD taking practical steps to control smog: Secy

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department is taking practical steps for smog control, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while presiding over the smog control meeting held at Agriculture House, Lahore.

He said that all possible resources and means are being used to implement the Chief Minister Punjab Smog Control Program. Super seeders are being provided to the farmers at a cost of 5 billion rupees at 60% subsidy, with the help of which the paddy residues will be made useful. A zero-tolerance policy is being followed against burning of paddy residue.

The Secretary Agriculture further said that a control room is being established for proper implementation of the smog control program. The relevant field formations are responsible for smog control. There will be an immediate report of the elements that set the paddy residue on fire and immediate action will be taken as per the law.

The field activities of the Agriculture Department are being monitored for smog control. Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab Agha Nabeel, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Punjab Captain Waqas Rasheed (retd), Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

