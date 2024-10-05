PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has awarded the contract of constructing 105 kilometres long Tharparkar Railway line project to connect Thar Coal mines and Port Qasim with PR network through new rail links and is aligned with the sectoral objectives by providing bulk transportation facilities according to the requirement of the growing economy.

Federal Secretary for Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said this, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Railways meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Jam Saifullah Khan. He added that the project is likely to be completed by October 2025. He said that the project costs will be covered by both the Sindh and federal governments.

Shah said that given the importance of the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be arranged for this project for security purposes. He said that the 105km railway line from Islamkot to Chhor was approved to transport coal across the country, benefiting industries such as cement and textiles by providing a cheaper fuel alternative.

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

The project comprises construction of 105-kilometer long track including 24.58-kilometer loop-line new single line railway track infrastructure from Thar Coal mines to new Chhor Station and; construction of 18-kilometer long new double line track (9-kilometer on each side), includes 4.20-kilometer long loop-lines, from Bin Qasim railway station to Port Qasim.

The proposed railway network will have the capacity to transport 10 million tons of coal annually, shifting Pakistan’s power generation from imported to domestic coal, and reducing the reliance on costly fuel imports. This project could save the national exchequer approximately $1.5 billion annually by cutting fuel import costs. The Thar coal railway connectivity project is part of the government’s strategy to convert coal-based power plants from imported to Thar coal, a cheaper and indigenous alternative.

The construction of seven railway stations along the railway route with 14 platforms are in the scope of the work of the project, and of seven stations, two major stations would be established at Thar coal mines and new Chhor station, respectively. And five intermediate stations would be established between two major stations.

The committee was briefed on the issues raised by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding cases of theft, embezzlement of funds, scrap cases, and financial losses over the last five years.

Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, highlighted that the Railway Police lack the human resources and funds necessary for maintaining law and order and curbing theft. He remarked that, unfortunately, the Railway Police do not have the funds to compensate their Shuhada.

The Chairman committee, Jam Saifullah Khan, stated that the Railway Police play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of commuters and preventing theft. He directed the Railway Police to inform the Committee about their shortcomings or any suggestions for the betterment of the police, so that appropriate recommendations can be made. The committee also urged the government to take necessary action to build the capacity of the Railway Police.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha remarked that people around the world prefer to travel by rail due to its security, even though railway fares are generally higher compared to those of airplanes.

The panel expressed displeasure with the briefing provided by the ministry on the issues raised by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding theft and misappropriation. The committee defended the matter with recommendation that the ministry provide a detailed briefing on these issues in the next meeting.

Moreover, the committee chairman also asked for an update on ML-1 project and the gauges used in other countries. Syed Mazhar Ali Shah informed that rehabilitation work will start soon. He said that in South Asia, broad gauge is used, while in Central Asia and Russia, Russian gauge is the standard, and standard gauge is used in other countries.

In attendance were senators, Kamil Ali Agha, Dost Ali Jessar, Shahadat Awan, Secretary for Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Inspector General Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and other senior officials from the concerned departments.

