UAF Kisan Mela will continue till 9th

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad remained a center for attraction for the people and farming community on the third day of ongoing Kisan Mela.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the fancy bird show, tent pegging competitions, nutrition festival; and art and literature festival on the third day of Kisan Mela. While on this occasion, the convener Kisan Mela Organizing Committee Dr Riaz Virk, Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director General National Institute of Food Science Dr Imran Pasha, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Fawad Ahmad, Dr Urfa Bin Tahir, Deputy Director Endowment Fund Dr Rana Amir, Deans, Directors of the University along with a large number of teachers and students attended.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Kisan Mela has been a tradition of the university in which farmers, policy makers, agricultural scientists, industry and other people from other sectors are provided a platform to play their role for food security and profitable agriculture and share wisdom.

He said that we have to harmonize our life with nature so that not only our ecosystem can improve but also control all health problems. He said that more than a thousand of horse riders are participating. He said that arts and crafts create a space to create happiness and in the Art and Literature Festival students are provided an environment to sharpen their God-given talents as well as improve their art.

Hundreds of species of birds have been decorated in the fancy bird show, which attracted the visitors. In the Nutrition Festival, the students established various food stalls and along with tips were given to improve health.

Convener Dr Riaz Virk said that on 4th October, farmers’ convention, tent pegging final competitions, photography, videography and poster contests will be organized while on 5th October, photo exhibition, mares’ competition, kabaddi and greyhound race will be organized. He said that the series of various events under Kisan Mela will continue till October 9.

