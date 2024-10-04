AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

KCAA elects managing committee for 2024-2025

Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) announces that the newly elected (unopposed) Managing Committee for the term 2024-2025 has officially taken over the responsibilities of the Association. This occurred during the 17th Annual General Body Meeting held on 30th September 2024 at the Majestic Banquet, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

The newly inducted Office Bearers and Managing Committee members are as follows:

Muhammad Aamir (President), Muhammad Farooq Awan (Senior Vice President), Abdul Majeed Noorani (Vice President), Islah Ali Ansari (Vice President), Moiz Tahir Shaikh (Vice President), Saad Ahmed Qureshi (Vice President), Saadat Mehboob (Vice President), Sohail Siddiq (Vice President), Mansoor Ali (General Secretary), Raheel Gohar (Joint Secretary), Rana Tanveer Hussain (Information Secretary), Muhammad Basharat Awan (Finance Secretary), Ahmed Bashir (Member Managing Committee), Ahmed Shahzad Khan (Member Managing Committee), Anwar ul Haq Abbasi (Member Managing Committee), Faheem Sajjad (Member Managing Committee), Faizan Ahmed Qureshi (Member Managing Committee), Hashim Razzaq (Member Managing Committee), Imran Aurangzeb (Member Managing Committee), Mirza Aban Baig (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Ahmed (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Atif Hanif (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Farhan Silat (Member Managing Committee), Muhammad Imran (Member Managing Committee), Noor Ali (Member Managing Committee), Sajjad Ahmed Awan (Member Managing Committee), Shahzad Ashraf (Member Managing Committee), Shiraz Shoukat (Member Managing Committee), Tariq Mahmood Malik (Member Managing Committee) and Zahir ur Rehman (Member Managing Committee).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

