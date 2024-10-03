Usman Qadir retires from Pakistan cricket

Usman Qadir, son of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, has announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket.

Qadir, 31, who returned from Australia in pursuit of an international career for Pakistan, announced on social media that his days as a Pakistan cricketer were over.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket,” Qadir wrote on X - formerly Twitter.

“As I reflect on this unforgettable journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.”

Qadir represented Pakistan in one ODI and 25 T20Is, making his debut in a T20I home series against Zimbabwe in 2019.

His career got off to a flying start as he took eight wickets for 60 runs in three matches, and was declared the Player of the Series.

At his peak, he was considered Pakistan’s primary legspinner, briefly keeping Shadab Khan out of the T20I side.

Qadir did not specify his future plans but mentioned that he would continue his father’s legacy.

“As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together.”