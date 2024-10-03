AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 05:41pm

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone their protests until after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scheduled for October 15-16.

PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan had announced a series of protests across the country in support of the judiciary in the first week of October.

Under his plan, PTI held protests in various cities of Punjab on Wednesday, October 2. The party is now scheduled to protest at D-Chowk (Islamabad) on October 4, and at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.

Addressing the media at his Islamabad residence, the JUI-F chief said Pakistan is hosting the SCO summit which will be attended by foreign dignitaries.

“Our stance is that we should welcome our foreign guests with open hearts and during that period, we should put our political differences aside and send a message of national harmony,” he said.

Maulana Fazl, who was recently re-elected as his party’s chief, said the incumbent parliament had no right to enact a Constitutional Amendment.

When asked if he would support the government in the Constitutional amendment, Fazl said he would thoroughly deliberate upon the contents of the draft before deciding.

He reiterated that the JUI-F, along with PPP and PTI, was working on its own draft of constitutional amendments, and efforts were being made to bring these changes through consensus.

The JUI-F chief also raised concerns about the Middle East, urging Arab countries to recognise the broader ambitions of Israel, which he claimed sought to escalate conflicts across the region.

He emphasised that this was no longer just a Palestinian issue, urging Arab nations to increase cooperation and be vigilant.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF PTI protest SCO summit constitutional amendment JUIF chief

Comments

200 characters

Fazl requests PTI to postpone protests until completion of SCO summit

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Section 144 imposed in Lahore for six days

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Oil jumps about 2% on Middle East supply fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Read more stories