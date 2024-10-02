AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-02

National day celebrated: Malaysia’s trade office to open later this month: CG

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: The Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi successfully held a grand dinner reception at a hotel here, to commemorate the 67th Anniversary of Malaysia’s Independence (Malaysia’s National Day).

The event was graced by the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, as the chief guest and attended by Malaysians residing in Karachi, members of the diplomatic community, government officials, and distinguished friends of Malaysia.

In his address of welcome, the Consul General of Malaysia in expressed heartfelt appreciation to all the esteemed guests for their presence at this significant occasion. He highlighted the enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors.

A key highlight of the Consul General’s speech was the announcement of the opening of Malaysia’s trade office in Karachi. The office, set to begin operations in October 2024, marks a significant milestone in the economic collaboration between Malaysia and Pakistan, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and business opportunities between the two countries.



