Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Published 01 Oct, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained a downward trajectory on Tuesday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was lowered by Rs600, clocking in at Rs274,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,682 after it recorded a decrease of Rs515, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price had fallen by Rs500 to settle at Rs275,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,647 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $6 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

Experts have attributed the recent increase in gold prices to global developments, including escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Fed rate cuts and soaring demand from major markets like China and India.

