Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2024 02:28pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined further on Monday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was lowered by Rs500, clocking in at Rs275,500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,197 after it recorded a decrease of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price had fallen by Rs700 to settle at Rs276,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $4 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

Experts have attributed the recent increase in gold prices to global developments, including escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Fed rate cuts and soaring demand from major markets like China and India.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Karsaz accident: SHC grants bail to suspect Natasha Danish

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Oil prices climb on fears of Middle East conflict escalation

PM invites all parties to sign ‘charter of economy’

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Read more stories