Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

TY24: FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 14

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.07% in April-June, 2.52% in FY24

Kohinoor Power, Saritow Spinning cancel proposed amalgamation citing economic challenges

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07, HSD’s by Rs3.40 per litre

