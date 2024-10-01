BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 30, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing
Read here for details.
- Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC
Read here for details.
- TY24: FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 14
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.07% in April-June, 2.52% in FY24
Read here for details.
- Kohinoor Power, Saritow Spinning cancel proposed amalgamation citing economic challenges
Read here for details.
- Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07, HSD’s by Rs3.40 per litre
Read here for details.
Comments