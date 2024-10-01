BR100 8,510 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,464 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 81,199 Increased By 85.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 25,826 Increased By 50.1 (0.19%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 30, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2024 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Read here for details.

  • Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Read here for details.

  • TY24: FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 14

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.07% in April-June, 2.52% in FY24

Read here for details.

  • Kohinoor Power, Saritow Spinning cancel proposed amalgamation citing economic challenges

Read here for details.

  • Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07, HSD’s by Rs3.40 per litre

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Significant rise in LPG prices

Read more stories