Tax return filing: UBG for one-month extension in deadline

KARACHI: The United Business Group (UBG) has appealed to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the income tax return filing deadline by one month and simplify the process to alleviate difficulties faced by the business community.

President UBG Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh) Khalid Tawab, Secretary General(Sindh) Hanif Gohar, and Former senior vice president Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir stated that traders are struggling with the IRIS portal, which appears overloaded. Many have reported errors, server unavailability, and limitations in the FBRs online system, making tax filing cumbersome.

The UBG leaders requested a one-month extension to facilitate smooth filing and urged the FBR to simplify the process, reducing effort, complaints, and discrepancies. This would encourage more businesses to file returns.

