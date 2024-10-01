KMC approves 11 resolutions

KARACHI: The general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, in the council hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's head office.

During the meeting, a total of 11 resolutions were approved, six of which were passed unanimously and five by majority vote. Additionally, the discussion and voting on five other proposed resolutions were postponed until the next meeting.

Among the resolutions passed unanimously, three identical resolutions expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah and his daughter in the Israeli attacks in Lebanon, the martyrdom of former Palestinian President Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli attack in Iran, and the martyrdom of former Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in an aviation accident.

The resolutions condemned the mass killing of oppressed Muslims in Gaza by Israel in the strongest terms and demanded that the United Nations and other global powers take immediate action to halt the genocide of Muslims in the Middle East.

During the discussion, parliamentary leaders Najmi Alam from the Pakistan People Party and Saifuddin Advocate from Jamaat-e-Islami expressed that the Israeli state, which emerged with the support of the United States and other imperialist powers, poses a severe threat to global peace. They emphasized that if the situation continues, they would be compelled to state that they do not need institutions like the United Nations. They called for all Islamic countries to unite on single platform, set aside sectarianism, and focus on protecting current and future generations from this barbarism, or else countries like Pakistan could also become targets.

The council unanimously approved three resolutions, including congratulating Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on being appointed as the spokesperson for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing hope that he would carry out his responsibilities diligently. Another resolution thanked the Sindh government, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Mayor of Karachi, and the Deputy Mayor for the construction of a new canal from Hub Dam, costing Rs 12.5 billion, to address the city's water shortage.

During the discussion, Najmi Alam noted that the construction of Hub Dam was a result of the efforts of former PPP Deputy Mayor Karachi Umar Yousuf Deda. He thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for arranging the necessary funds to bring an additional 100 million gallons of water per day to various districts of Karachi and directed Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab to ensure the project is completed within a year. Member Mirza Farhan Baig from Jamaat-e-Islami praised this initiative and urged for the timely completion of the K-IV project as well.

In another resolution passed unanimously, the council expressed concern over the terrorist attacks in various districts of Balochistan that resulted in the martyrdom of 54 individuals, including 14 security personnel, and injured several others. They strongly condemned the rising incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and offered prayers for the deceased and the injured.

During the meeting, six resolutions were approved by majority vote, including the approval for the issuance of PSO fleet/corporate cards for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's services vehicles and fuel-operated equipment, as well as an increase in the current amount of the imprest account for the offices of the Deputy Mayor Secretariat, Financial Advisor, Human Resources Management, and Director of Medical Services. Members from both the Pakistan People Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as other members, including Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan, Nuzhat Muqeem, Shahzia Balqis, Nusrat Sahar, Asad Zaman, and others, also contributed to the discussion.

