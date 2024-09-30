AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Markets Print 2024-09-30

Bourses in Gulf end mixed on geopolitical tensions

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Sunday as geopolitical tensions in the region escalated, with the Saudi index snapping a seven-day winning streak.

Israel struck more targets in Lebanon on Sunday, pressing Hezbollah with new attacks after killing the Iran-backed group’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and a string of its other top commanders.

Concerns have grown about the prospect of a wider conflict. Israel has mobilised reserve brigades and says it is ready for all options, including a ground operation in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has said it will cease fire only when Israel’s offensive in Gaza ends.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, snapping seven sessions of gains and weighed down by a 1.3% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

Among other losers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco retreated 1.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell last week as investors weighed expectations for higher global supply against fresh stimulus from top crude importer China.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, will go ahead with plans to increase production by 180,000 barrels per day each month starting from December, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two OPEC+ sources.

