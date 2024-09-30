Iran’s president denounces Israeli attacks on Tehran’s regional allies

DUBAI: Israel should not be allowed to attack countries in the Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” one after the other, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.

Israel said it had bombed Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday, expanding its confrontation with Iran’s allies in the region after killing the Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in an escalating conflict in Lebanon.

Pezeshkian, in comments carried by state media, said Lebanon should be supported.

“Lebanese fighters should not be left alone in this battle so that the Zionist regime (Israel) does not attack Axis of Resistance countries one after the other,” he said.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the attack that killed the Hezbollah leader in Beirut.

“We cannot accept such actions and they will not be left unanswered. A decisive reaction is necessary,” Pezeshkian said.