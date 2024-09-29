Challenge of rabies: seminar held

HYDERABAD: The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (FAHVS) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, hosted a highly impactful World Rabies Awareness Seminar in collaboration with Ghazi Brothers, on Friday.

The seminar aimed to raise global awareness about rabies prevention, educating the public on the critical role of animal vaccinations in curbing the spread of this life-threatening disease.

Dr. Syed Mohammad Ghiasuddin Shah, Dean of FAHVS, praised the efforts of the faculty and students, stating, “Our students’ dedication to such awareness campaigns is integral to community health and social welfare. The support from Ghazi Brothers, enabling free vaccinations for local dogs and cats, has been invaluable in this mission to combat rabies.

