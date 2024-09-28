Israel mobilises three reserve battalions for central command

Israel’s military said on Saturday it was mobilising three reserve battalions to bolster the defences of its central command, whose areas of operation includes the occupied West Bank.

The decision was made ahead of a period of Jewish holidays when tensions often escalate in Jerusalem and the West Bank, where conflict with Hamas has resurged during Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defence in the Central Command,” the military said. It provided no further details.