AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 8.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
PRL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 54.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,763 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 81,565 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,795 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.31%)
Sep 27, 2024
Miners lift Australian shares up for second straight day

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 10:25am

Australian shares extended gains on Friday as mining stocks surged, set for for their best week in more than eight years as a series of stimulus measures announced by top consumer China boosted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.2% to 8220.3 by 0032 GMT, on track to record its third consecutive week of gains.

The benchmark ended 0.95% higher on Thursday.

In Sydney, miners led the benchmark higher and gained 2.2% on the back of surging commodity prices. The sub-index gained 9.9% in the week and was on track to record its best week since April 2016.

China, Australia’s top trading partner, announced on Thursday its largest stimulus package since the pandemic to lift its economy out of deflation.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue added between 2.3% and 4%. Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers higher, and were up 0.1% in the green.

Offsetting gains, financials sub-index lost 0.6%.

The sub-index lost 4.5% in the week to record its worst week since June 2022.

Earlier this week, the RBA held its cash rate steady but maintained a hawkish stance, which prompted investors to further reduce expectations of a rate cut in December.

Energy stocks shed 1.5%, as oil prices slipped by 3% on media reports that Saudi Arabia would give up its $100 price target in preparation for raising output.

Australian shares rise on boost from banks, miners

Brent crude futures fell 0.81% to $71.02 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.87% to $67.08 per barrel.

Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos were down 1.1% and 0.1%, respectively.

In company news, Australia’s no. 2 casino operator Star Entertainment slumped by 54.4% to its all-time low as it resumed trading a day after posting a second straight multi-billion-dollar annual loss.

The US S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged? on Thursday, while Nasdaq gained 108.09 points, or 0.60%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,540.54.

Australian shares

