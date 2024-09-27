AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 8.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
PRL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 54.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,763 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 81,565 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,795 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.31%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise as 2H borrowing disappoints

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 10:19am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in early trading on Friday, after New Delhi kept its market borrowing for October-March in line with budget estimates and made no major changes to the pattern of issuance.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7234% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7178%, which was the lowest since Feb. 21, 2022.

India will sell bonds worth 6.61 trillion rupees ($79 billion) from October through March, it said on Thursday. The government had projected a gross market borrowing of 14.01 trillion rupees for April-March.

It will sell 340 billion rupees of bonds later in the day.

“The market was aggressively bullish in terms of a borrowing cut or lower supply in the 10-year, but since both these have not seen the light of the day, there is some position trimming,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

The tailwinds for the bond markets are likely to continue amid a fiscally-prudent government toeing a consolidation path, robust demand by long-term domestic institutional investors and foreign inflows, according to Upasana Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Meanwhile, US bond yields rose after strong data, including an unexpected drop in jobless claims, led traders to bet that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again by 50 basis points at its November meeting.

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

The Fed had slashed rates by 50 bps last week, and had guided for another 50 bps of cuts in 2024. The interest rate futures market has assigned a higher probability of another 50-bp reduction.

The odds have now eased to 49% from 60% earlier.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields rise as 2H borrowing disappoints

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Oil prices dip on stronger supply prospects, China stimulus limits losses

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Read more stories