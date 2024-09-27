AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
RUDA seals multiple shops, plazas & hotels

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: In an anti-commercialization operation against defaulters at Saggian falling in its jurisdiction the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) sealed multiple shops, hotels and plazas on Thursday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the RUDA D&BC team, along with police and legal teams, targeting commercial defaulters in the Saggian Road area, disclosed RUDA.

During the operation, the RUDA teams sealed various commercial establishments due to non-payment of commercialization fees, including Mian Jameel Petrol Pump, Al-Madina Furniture, Aslam Electric Solar Shop, Qamar Plaza, Mian Mansha Petrol Pump, Afzal Commercial Shop, Hamza/Yasin Flower Shop, A T C Trade Center, Ghaffar Shop, Asif Plaza, Akbar Building Material Store, Hajveri Furniture House, Pavilion Marquee and Dore Bakers.

Deputy Director Waqar Ahmed, while speaking to defaulters, emphasised that the RUDA is committed to promoting business activities in its jurisdiction, adding that they fully cooperate with defaulters who wish to clear their dues in instalments. If a shop is sealed, we immediately reopen it upon payment of the fees, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Shah Umar explained that RUDA’s actions are not arbitrary and all affected businesses were issued notices over a year ago. “Our goal is not to take unwarranted action but to ensure that businesses in Ravi City have every opportunity to operate effectively while complying with the regulations,” he added.

In addition to the anti-commercialization operation, the RUDA took stern action against pyrolysis plants operating illegally within its jurisdiction. This decisive move is part of RUDA’s commitment to environmental preservation, as these plants contribute significantly to pollution and ecological degradation. Several pyrolysis plants were demolished and shut down during the operation to prevent further environmental damage.

According to the RUDA, its ongoing crackdown on illegal activities, defaulters and environmental violators is part of a larger phased effort to ensure compliance and maintain sustainable development practices within its jurisdiction. Both the commercial sealing and environmental action highlight RUDA’s dedication to economic regulation and environmental protection across its projects.

