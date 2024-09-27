AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Palm oil hits five-month high on India demand, supply worries

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit a five-month high, surging more than 2% on Thursday’s close, driven by high demand from India and worries about production supply in major palm-producing countries.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 109 ringgit, or 2.7%, to 4,152 ringgit ($1,002.90) a metric ton at closing, the highest close since April 15.

The contract has risen 11% over the last seven sessions. Robust demand from India, driven by domestic consumption and restocking prior to the festive season, is keeping palm oil prices high alongside concerns about the stagnant to declining palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia due to current weather conditions, Marcello Cultrera, a grains, oilseeds and softs broker for SSY Global, said.

“As the northeast monsoon season approaches and the production cycle slows, there are growing worries about reaching a production peak in October.” On Wednesday, the ASEAN specialised meteorological centre reported that wetter conditions are expected for most of the equatorial region between September 30 and October 13.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

