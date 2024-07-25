Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by 3 days

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan by three days, Aaj News reported.

The development comes after Raoof was presented in the court after the completion of a two-day remand that the court had approved on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sought physical remand of Raoof for the recovery of devices that were allegedly used for anti-state propaganda.

Raoof was arrested on Monday in what PTI called a crackdown on its public secretariat.

“It’s shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan,” PTI said in a post after his arrest.

As per Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar, around 300-400 policemen arrived at the party office and arrested Rauf.