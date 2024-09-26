Biometric attendance mandatory for prisons’ staff

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has made biometric attendance mandatory for all the staff posted in jails across the province. All the staff posted in the jails will be required to have biometric attendance at the beginning and end of the day.

The Home Department has issued clear directions to the IG Prisons, DIGs and all jail superintendents across Punjab. According to the letter issued by the Home Department, such officers and officials whose record is not available on the biometric shall be deemed absent.

The orders are for all officers and officials posted in jails across Punjab. The Home Department has directed that senior inspecting officers should ensure that biometric machines are operational and attendance system is working properly in their respective jails.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024