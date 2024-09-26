AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sep 26, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Belarussian Deputy Minister visits CDA HQs

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Belarusian Deputy Minister for Industries, Aleksei Kushnarenko, visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters in Islamabad, where he was warmly welcomed by Member Administration Talat Mehmood Gondal.

The Deputy Director General of Islamabad’s Public Transport Wing was also in attendance.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly, in Islamabad’s public transport system.

During the discussions, Kushnarenko offered Belarus’s full support in developing Islamabad’s electric bus system, a significant move towards sustainable and eco-friendly urban transport.

Gondal expressed his strong interest in collaborating with Belarus, emphasising that the initiative aligns with CDA’s vision for a cleaner, more efficient transport network.

Islamabad has already introduced electric buses across various parts of the city, reducing its carbon footprint while modernising the capital’s transport infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed the transfer of advanced technology related to electric buses and charging stations to Pakistan, with plans to establish Belarusian electric vehicle manufacturing plants in the country.

Additionally, they explored opportunities for joint ventures between Belarusian high-tech automobile companies and CDA, focusing on the Minsk Automobile Plant. This collaboration could lead to increased technological exchange and development in Pakistan’s automobile sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to further strengthen ties between CDA and Belarus, with both parties aiming to enhance cooperation in promoting sustainable public transport. This growing partnership is expected to boost eco-friendly initiatives and support Pakistan’s sustainable development goals.

