Don’t let the industry use free trade as a ruse!

Come late, come safe. Following a clarion call by the IMF to liberalize Pakistan’s farm commodity markets and remove minimum support prices from major crops, the sugar industry is hoping to re-brand itself as the bastion of free trade, demanding abolishment of price controls. Whatever its track record, a consensus within the industry to champion the cause of de-regulation deserves support, lest it retreats to its tested, rentier ways. But it should also not be allowed to trick the policymakers into having its cake and eating it too.

Like all interest groups, the sugar industry also has plenty to say in its defense. The support price is too high, domestic retail market price too low. Carryover stocks going into the next marketing year 2024-25 are too high; issued quotas against export too low. Either raise the end user price in proportion to the support price – a bluff in the face of IMF’s demand. Or, let all prices - raw material as well as end products - be governed by market forces.

The solution proposed is simply too easy to be believed. So, what’s the rub?

Because the industry knows it all too well that policymakers – hostage to electoral expediencies - would not willfully take actions that could lead to a crash in sugarcane prices, right before the beginning of crushing season. So, requesting an “immediate decision on excess sugar” stocks are a euphemistic way of demanding unrestricted access to export markets. And, who in their right mind could oppose more export earnings for the country, when it seemingly achieves everything?

Except, you cannot fool all the people, all the time. For at least two decades, the implicit understanding between sugarcane growers, sugar industry, and policymakers have been simple. No level of minimum support price is too high; no quantum of sugar produced too little. For so long as local market prices continue to trade at a premium to international market prices, politicians are free to raise minimum support prices keeping their farm vote banks happy. If higher cost of production ever starts to adversely effect domestic demand, allow exports for just enough brief duration to restore balance and make up for the opportunity loss.

For far too long, the sugar industry has operated in a universe where it was protected from external shocks, where it managed to stay in the black regardless of cost-push prices. But the back breaking inflation and exchange rate depreciation of the last few years have affected industry’s business model in a dramatic but fundamental manner (and possibly irreversibly).

After many years, the industry finds itself in a position where it can no longer pass on the escalation in raw material prices on to its consumers. The catastrophic destruction in consumer purchasing power has finally shifted the demand curve backwards, at least to a point where the industry can no longer keep raising prices with nominal or little effect on the demand. If you believe them, this is an industry which is finally willing to transform and adapt itself to the realities of a brave new world, lest it be driven to extinction. If you also believe that economic freedom leads the shortest route to prosperity, you must jump at the opportunity and join the industry in its call to de-regulate. But wait.

What about the farmers? If the ground underneath the industry is finally shifting, why should the farmers alone bear the brunt – that too without any notice, and that too at the last minute. The unfolding fiasco would be no different from what was done to wheat growers of Punjab earlier this year, only worse. It would both be unrealistic and ill-conceived to expect the government to step in and pay for the difference. The sugarcane crop is valued at Rs750 billion at last year’s price. If the policymakers determine that the fair market value of cane for the current year is Rs350, instead of Rs400, the government will have to pay a difference of Rs94 billion. In fact, if the sugar industry is to be believed, the fair value of cane should be even lower!

So, it is not inconceivable that the policymakers would end up taking the road most taken allow sugar exports. And allow them until such time when domestic inventory eases, and local prices catch up. That’s not deregulation, that’s capitulation.

So, what should policymakers – caught between the devil and the deep blue sea – are expected to do? For starters, rely on statistics to dispel myths and inform its decision making. While it is true that sugar prices in the local market did not rise following the rise in minimum support price last year, they have also not crashed. This means that while carryover inventory may be on the higher side compared to historical average, it is certainly not high enough to cause a crash in local sugar market. Importantly, while sugar prices plateaued during CY24, they did rise some 45 percent during CY23.

In fact, over the past seven years when the exchange rate shot up from Rs105 to Rs280 per dollar, domestic market retail prices have risen at a higher rate compared to cane prices. Even today, the ratio between minimum support price on cane and retail prices is lower compared to the long-term average during 2013-2018. In fact, if the sugar industry insists that it has managed to improve its productivity at a higher rate compared to cane farmers during this period, that ratio could be even lower.

The fact that sugar prices in the retail market have held at current levels despite excess inventory – at historic markup rates - means that the industry did not offload its stocks under distress at lower prices. Ego, implying that it expected demand to re-surface, maybe in the form of more generous export quotas or higher international market prices. That was a commercial decision, which seems to have not paid off. And definitely not one farmer should be made to pay for by themselves.

You want de-regulation? Let’s start laying the building blocks today, only for it to go into effect from next year. Delivering shock therapy to only one vital organ over and over – the farmers – when the cancer of protectionism has spread all over the body is not just bad medicine. It is also horrible politics as well!