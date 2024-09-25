AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
Life & Style Print 2024-09-25

Japan Foundation’s exhibition ‘Yokai Parade’ opens at Alhamra

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: The Japan Foundation’s highly anticipated exhibition, “Yokai Parade: Supernatural Monsters from Japan,” opened at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra.

From September 23 to October 3, this remarkable showcase offers the public an immersive experience of Japan’s folklore, highlighting the enigmatic creatures known as Yokai—mysterious supernatural beings that have captivated imaginations for centuries.

In welcoming the esteemed guests, Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her pride in hosting the exhibition, emphasizing the unique opportunity for cultural exchange. “We are pleased to welcome the esteemed Ambassador of Japan and our distinguished guests. Alhamra stands as a beacon of cultural exchange, and today’s exhibition offers the Pakistani audience a privileged chance to explore the rich and fantastical world of Japanese folklore.

H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, officially inaugurated the exhibition.

In attendance were Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, and other notable figures, including Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Chairperson of Lahore Arts Foundation Trust, Saba Hussain and others.

The Ambassador WADA thanked Alhamra for their support and noted that this exhibition deepens the connection between Pakistan and Japan through a shared cultural dialogue. He invited visitors to discover similarities in folklore, such as the existence of spirits and ghosts in both cultures.

The exhibition, curated by Yumoto Koichi, features 84 Yokai artworks, from traditional Japanese woodblock prints to modern interpretations through multimedia such as films and toys. Once viewed as fearsome spirits, Yokai has transformed into charming characters, now seen in popular culture like manga and anime, including “Demon Slayer” and “Pokémon.” This evolution is sure to intrigue the audience.

The exhibition, collaboration between the Japan Foundation, the Lahore Arts Council, and the Lahore Arts Foundation Trust, will remain open until October 3rd, 2024.

