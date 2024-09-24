Fesco chief greets ‘Rassa Kashi’ team

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Fesco Engineer Mohammad Amir congratulated the athletes of the Fesco Rassa Kashi team for their excellent performance in the 5th World Nomad Games and said that Fesco has always patronized sports and athletes. On this occasion, he reiterated his determination that Fesco will continue its role for the promotion of sports.

He said these things during a meeting with the players of the Fesco Rassa Kashi team at the Fesco headquarters. Who met him along with President Fesco Sports Association Farrukh Aftab and General Secretary Rana Afzal.

He further said that it is a matter of happiness for all of us that our players are not only performing brilliantly in national competitions but also in international ones. They are also achieving success for Pakistan in competitions and making the name of the country and nation bright.

