Business & Finance Print 2024-09-23

BoK participates in Islamabad Expo 2024

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Bank of Khyber (BoK) participated in the Islamabad Expo 2024, an event hosted by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI). The expo, a celebration of innovation, business acumen, and cultural enrichment, focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and advancing women-centric products.

BoK set up an interactive booth under the banner of “Banking on Equality (BOE)” to highlight its dedicated policies for supporting women entrepreneurs. The booth provided insights into the special SME products and financing options available under both Islamic and conventional financing modes, adhering to the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This initiative was part of BoK’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to financial services for women entrepreneurs, facilitating their substantial contributions to the economy.

Participants at the expo, including members of the business community, families, government officials, media representatives, and the general public, engaged actively with BoK staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

