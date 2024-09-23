AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
StanChart Pakistan announces launch of ‘SC Women In Tech Cohort 6’

Published 23 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan, launched the 6th Cohort of the Standard Chartered Women in Tech Programme (WiT) in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited.

This programme was first launched in Pakistan in 2019 and was designed to address gender disparity in the technology sector. This initiative not only supports innovative business ideas but also addresses the financial barriers women often face in launching and scaling their ventures. By offering tailored mentorship and financial backing, Standard Chartered is committed to fostering an ecosystem where women can thrive as successful entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and social change in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “Standard Chartered’s Women in Tech programme is aligned with the government’s agenda of supporting small businesses, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing financial education, with a focus on women and technology. I am proud to announce the launch of Cohort 6 of this programme, designed to break down barriers, create opportunities, and advance financial inclusion for women in Pakistan.”

