Sep 22, 2024
World

Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank with closure order

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2024 11:14am
Israeli soldiers hand over military order papers to Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Walid al-Omari, at the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 22, 2024 in this screen grab from video. Photo: Reuters
Israeli soldiers hand over military order papers to Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Walid al-Omari, at the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 22, 2024 in this screen grab from video. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Qatari Al Jazeera TV said on Sunday morning that Israeli forces stormed its bureau in the occupied West Bank’s Ramallah city with a military order to close it for 45 days.

The Qatar-based channel aired live footage of the Israeli troops storming the channel’s office and handing over a military closure order to one of the Al Jazeera TV staff before the broadcast was disrupted.

In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate condemned the Israeli move, saying “this arbitrary military decision is considered a new violation against journalistic and media works, which has been exposing the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Israel’s strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon says

In May, Israeli authorities raided a occupied Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office after the government decided to shut down the AL Jazeera TV station’s local operations, saying it threatened national security.

