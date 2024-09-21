LHC orders Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan release

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday set aside the detention of PTI member Azad Kashmir Assembly Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan and ordered his release.

The court heard a petition filed by Saba Dewan, challenging her husband’s detention.

The court expressed its displeasure over the government’s stance on the detention and declared it null and void.

The petitioner contended that Dewan was a law abiding citizen and member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. She alleged that the detention was politically motivated. She said the government detained her husband in clear violation of Article 9 of the Constitution. The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to set aside the detention of Dewan and order his immediate release.

According to the details Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan was taken into custody on his return from a Milad conference held by Minhajul Quran at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024