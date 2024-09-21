AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

FAPUASA for appointing VCs in public sector universities of Punjab

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 07:49am

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association on Friday demanded that government should immediately appoint vice chancellors in public sector universities of the Punjab to address the issues faced by the universities of the province.

President FAPUASA and President Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi in a statement said that Public sector universities in Pakistan have been grappling with a severe crisis caused by more than two years of administrative instability and ad-hoc leadership. This ongoing situation destroyed the academic environment.

The Punjab government took a positive step by initiating the process of appointing VCs, and there was widespread anticipation that this procedure would be completed without unnecessary delays.

FAPUASA call upon the Chancellor, the Governor, to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Both the Constitution of Pakistan and the relevant University Acts clearly outline the roles of the Chief Minister and Governor in these appointments. It is crucial that the selection of VCs not be hampered by political disagreements.

The Search Committee has already finalized its recommendations, and further delays are only contributing to confusion and worsening the state of universities. Therefore, we urge the authorities to act swiftly to appoint qualified Vice Chancellors, ensuring that stability is restored in our educational institutions.

On August 31, 2024, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a directive mandating the appointment of Vice Chancellors for vacant posts across the country. We commend the Punjab government for recognizing the urgency of this issue and taking meaningful steps in the interests of higher education. However, despite this progress, the Chancellor's office seems hesitant in implementing these crucial appointments. FAPUASA once again urges for prompt action to be taken to resolve this matter and safeguard the future of our universities.

In line with the exercise of executive powers vested in the office of the Chancellor, the Chief Minister serves as the final authority to appoint Vice Chancellors. Given the ongoing delays, it is imperative that the Chief Minister acts decisively to ensure that these appointments are made without further impediments, restoring normalcy and stability to public sector universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab universities Universities of Punjab VCs FAPUASA PUASA VCs of universities

Comments

200 characters

FAPUASA for appointing VCs in public sector universities of Punjab

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories