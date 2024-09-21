AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

MoU inked: UAF, Pak Suzuki Motor Co to work on cooperative research, development initiatives

Published 21 Sep, 2024

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sept 19, 2024 to work together on cooperative research and development initiatives regarding biogas technology and organic fertilizers, resource exchanges, information transfer and student training to promote innovation, advance research, education, community service and project commercial feasibility.

The signing of MoU took place at Agriculture University Campus at Faisalabad, in the presence of Managing Director Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI) along with respective teams from both organizations.

Managing Director Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (SI) exchanged their views to work together for Socio Economic Development of the people of Pakistan and contribute to

achieve Global Environmental Targets by reducing Carbon footprint as per the vision of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

