AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says submits challenge to ICC arrest warrant request for Netanyahu

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:48pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said on Friday it had submitted an “official challenge” to a request from the International Criminal Court prosecutor for an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in May requested the court issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel has waged war in Gaza against Hamas since the Palestinian group’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.

“The State of Israel submitted today its official challenge to the ICC’s jurisdiction, as well as the legality of the prosecutor’s requests for arrest warrants against Israel’s prime minister and minister of defence,” foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on X.

ICC prosecutor urges judges to urgently rule on warrants for Israeli, Hamas officials

Khan also sought warrants against top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prosecutor dropped the application for Haniyeh on August 2 “because of the changed circumstances caused by Mr Haniyeh’s death” in Tehran on July 31, the ICC said in a statement this month.

Deif was killed by a strike on July 13 in southern Gaza, according to Israel, though Hamas denies he is dead.

The court is still weighing Khan’s application for an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant.

In August, Khan’s office urged the court to take action “with utmost urgency”, saying that it was “settled law that the court has jurisdiction in this situation”.

Marmorstein said on Friday that Khan had failed “to provide Israel with the opportunity to exercise its right to investigate by itself the claims raised by the prosecutor, before proceeding.”

Khan’s charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include “starvation of civilians”, “extermination”, and “intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population”.

Unlike the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deals with disputes between countries, the ICC tries individuals suspected of the most heinous crimes.

It is the world’s only independent court set up to probe the gravest offences, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

However it relies on its member states to carry out arrest warrants and has no police force of its own.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu International Criminal Court Israeli military Israeli military raid Israel Gaza conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli warplanes Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

Israel says submits challenge to ICC arrest warrant request for Netanyahu

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

Read more stories