AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-20

P@SHA elects new CEC for 2024-26

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The IT industry across the Pakistan has elected the new 10-member central executive committee (CEC) for the tenure of 2024-26, as the tenure of outgoing CEC comes to an end on September 30, 2024.

This was announced by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

Nadeem Malik, Secretary General of P@SHA, announced the results after vote counting in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – whereas, election for the apex IT body’s office-bearers will take place on September 23, 2024. The new office-bearers and CEC of P@SHA will take charge on October 1, 2024, he added.

Khan, the outgoing chairman, welcomed the CEC-elect for being the torchbearers of the most promising and fast-developing industry of the country – which achieved a record $3.2 billion in exports in fiscal year 2024.

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS (P@SHA) is Pakistan’s sole trade association representing the IT and IT Enabled Services sector since 1992. Its mandate is to work with the government on policy issues and with all other stakeholders to promote the IT sector; and, provide platforms that create more opportunities for members of the ecosystem – both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, P@SHA is the only Pakistani IT industry entity globally registered with and recognised by institutions such as WISTA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance); ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization); APICTA (Asia Pacific ICT Alliance) and Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IT sector P@SHA IT industry Muhammad Zohaib Khan

Comments

200 characters

P@SHA elects new CEC for 2024-26

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories