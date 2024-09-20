P@SHA elects new CEC for 2024-26

ISLAMABAD: The IT industry across the Pakistan has elected the new 10-member central executive committee (CEC) for the tenure of 2024-26, as the tenure of outgoing CEC comes to an end on September 30, 2024.

This was announced by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

Nadeem Malik, Secretary General of P@SHA, announced the results after vote counting in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – whereas, election for the apex IT body’s office-bearers will take place on September 23, 2024. The new office-bearers and CEC of P@SHA will take charge on October 1, 2024, he added.

Khan, the outgoing chairman, welcomed the CEC-elect for being the torchbearers of the most promising and fast-developing industry of the country – which achieved a record $3.2 billion in exports in fiscal year 2024.

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS (P@SHA) is Pakistan’s sole trade association representing the IT and IT Enabled Services sector since 1992. Its mandate is to work with the government on policy issues and with all other stakeholders to promote the IT sector; and, provide platforms that create more opportunities for members of the ecosystem – both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, P@SHA is the only Pakistani IT industry entity globally registered with and recognised by institutions such as WISTA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance); ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization); APICTA (Asia Pacific ICT Alliance) and Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

