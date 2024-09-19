AGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
Ex-England star Lingard fined over South Korea scooter ride

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2024 11:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard has been fined $143 for riding an electric scooter in Seoul without a licence, South Korean police told AFP on Thursday.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who now plays for FC Seoul, was “investigated on Wednesday and was subsequently fined 190,000 won”, an official at the Korean National Police Agency said.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Lingard said he was unaware of South Korea’s regulations on electric scooters, including having to wear a helmet.

“Anyone visiting South Korea, obviously you have to check the rules,” he said.

“It can be dangerous. Safety first, you know for everyone, helmets on. And obviously, I won’t do that again.”

Eriksen will wait to settle Man Utd future

According to UK media, Lingard was banned from driving for 18 months last year after being caught drink-driving in his expensive super car in Manchester.

Lingard joined FC Seoul in February after being without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023.

He has played 32 times for England, scoring six goals.

