AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Eriksen will wait to settle Man Utd future

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 05:04pm

LONDON: Christian Eriksen will wait to settle his Manchester United future after speculation that the Denmark midfielder could leave Old Trafford.

Eriksen was one of Erik ten Hag’s first signings as United manager in 2022, but the 32-year-old had a diminished role last season.

The former Tottenham star, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship, was linked with a move to his old team Ajax, as well as Belgian side Anderlecht, during a close-season of transfer rumours.

But Eriksen remained with United after the transfer deadline passed and has made a positive impact since returning to the starting line-up.

‘Happy’ Mbappe strikes on Madrid Champions League debut win over

He made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Southampton, which he followed up with a brace in the 7-0 rout of Barnsley in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

“I feel very good being at United,” Eriksen said. “If they told me to leave I would leave but I didn’t hear that.

“I’m also a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that’s always going to be my aim.”

Asked about his long-term future with his contract expiring next year, he said: “There’s one year left so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards.”

United have scored 10 without reply since Eriksen came into the starting line-up.

But he baulked at suggestions he could have spoken to Ten Hag about his role and minutes given the increased competition in United’s midfield.

“It’s difficult to ask the manager in the off-season how many minutes I’m going to get in a season,” Eriksen said.

“If he starts promising minutes to players we’re going to have a long season!

“There was no speaking in that sense, just head down, work hard and focus on each game.”

Manchester United Man Utd Old Trafford Christian Eriksen

Comments

200 characters

Eriksen will wait to settle Man Utd future

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge Israel after deadly pager blasts

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Oil drops for first day in three ahead of US Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with 970-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Read more stories