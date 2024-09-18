AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks pull back after inflation data, all focus on Fed

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 03:11pm

British stock indexes retreated on Wednesday, following a broadly in line inflation report and as investors awaited a highly anticipated yet uncertain Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

At 0707 GMT, both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and an index of midcap stocks were down 0.2%.

Both the indexes had closed at their highest since early September on Tuesday.

UK annual consumer price inflation stood at 2.2% in August, unchanged from July as forecast, data showed. However, services inflation - a figure closely watched by the Bank of England - rose to 5.6%, slightly more than forecast.

The British pound touched a session high against the dollar following the inflation data, pressuring the FTSE 100’s export-focused companies.

The data points to still-persistent inflationary pressures, with traders further trimming bets on the BoE cutting rates at its Thursday meeting, where policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold.

British stocks, bond prices rise after Labour election win

“Today’s (inflation) figures may at least give the MPC’s hawks some pause for thought, while also evidencing that the Bank’s continued caution, and focus on signs of underlying inflation persistence, is indeed warranted,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Globally, investors remain focussed on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to ease policy later in the day though the size of the rate cut is still not clear.

Pricing for a larger-than-usual 50-basis-point rate cut has leapt to 61% from around 14% a week ago, as per CME’s FedWatch tool, even as most major brokerages still forecast a 25-bp reduction.

Reckitt Benckiser rose 2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after a media report the company has launched early discussions with potential suitors for a sale of its homecare assets.

Its gains boosted the personal care index 0.4%.

An index tracking miners lost 0.8% as metal prices eased ahead of the Fed decision.

British stock

Comments

200 characters

London stocks pull back after inflation data, all focus on Fed

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge Israel after deadly pager blasts

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Oil drops for first day in three ahead of US Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with 970-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Read more stories