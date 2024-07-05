AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
British stocks, bond prices rise after Labour election win

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 12:18pm

LONDON: British stock and government bond prices rose on Friday after the centre-left Labour Party surged to a comprehensive win in a parliamentary election.

The bluechip FTSE 100 index rose 0.28% at the open, along with midcaps.

The yield on 10-year British government bonds or gilts, dropped 3 basis points to 4.17%, largely in line with other European markets.

London stocks rebound on gains in metal miners ahead of elections

Labour was set to win a massive majority in the 650-seat parliament with Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives poised to suffer the worst performance in the party’s long history as voters punished them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat. Sterling was up nearly 0.1% by 0708 GMT against the dollar at $1.2777 and steady against the euro at around 84.75 pence.

