AGL 35.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.51%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
DGKC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUBC 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
HUMNL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 58.38 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.16%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,424 Increased By 48.5 (0.58%)
BR30 27,172 Increased By 65.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 80,256 Increased By 764.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,369 Increased By 300.2 (1.2%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 17, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General Peshawar for disrespecting national anthem

Read here for details.

‘All good here’ was last message before OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded

Read here for details.

At least eight dead, 2,750 wounded in pager blasts in Lebanon

Read here for details.

Asif Merchant pleads not guilty to US assassination plot charges

Read here for details.

Oil prices rise on supply shocks, prospect of US interest rate cuts

Read here for details.

Trump returns to campaign trail after weekend assassination scare

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories