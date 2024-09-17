BoK announces partnership with ABL Funds

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) announced a partnership with ABL Funds for distribution of ABL Asset Management Mutual Fund Units through BoK’s branch network.

The MoU was signed by Zarak Khan, Head Liability & Business Development Division, BoK, and Naveed Nasim, CEO, ABL Funds. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Irfan Saleem Awan, MD/CEO (A) & CFO, BoK; Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking, BoK; Muhammad Asif, Group Head HRDG, BoK; Abdullah Ghaffar, Group Head Islamic Banking, BoK; and Sara Shah, Company Secretary, BoK. Representing ABL Funds were Syed Khalid Husain, Country Head; Azmat Baig, Head Retail; Rehan Ansari, Head Operations; and Sulaim Nensey, Regional Head Institutional Sales and ADC.

Under this agreement, BoK will serve as a distribution agent for the sale of ABL Asset Management Mutual Fund Units, allowing customers, especially organizations, to benefit greatly from this partnership. This collaboration grants them access to an expanded product range, including voluntary pension schemes offered by ABL Funds.

